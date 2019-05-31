Sudan: UNAMID Congratulates Sudanese People On Eid Al-Fitr

Zalengei — The Uniated Nations-African Union Hyprid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) congratulated the Sudanese people on advent of Eid Al-Fitr.

Jeremiah Kingsley Mamabolo, UNAMID Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator said in a congratulatory message that Eid is time for tolerance, forgiveness and compassion which are the essence of Islam, adding that Eid is time for happiness, celebration and maintain good relations with all neighbors, relatives and friends as well as time for solving the differences.

Mr. Mamabolo further added that Eid occasion is an opportunity for strengthening relationships , promote peace ,showcase tolerance and love for each other. As for Darfur, he explained, we hope that the will of this occasion would substance to efforts of peace, reconciliation , development and prosperity in the region.

He affirmed UNAMID full commitment to exert all possible efforts, within its capability and mandate, to support peace reconciliatory efforts in Darfur.