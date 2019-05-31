Eritrea Participating At UN Habitat Assembly

Asmara — Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya and Tanzania and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the UN Human Settlement and Environment Program, is taking part at the First Session of the UN Habitat Assembly taking place in Nairobi from 27 to 30 May.

Speaking at the meeting that is underway under the theme "Innovation for Better Quality of Life in Cities and Communities", Ambassador Beyene said that the interchanging factors of poverty, unemployment coupled with the emergence of new technology, opportunities, better facilities and increased wealth are among the main factors for the rapid urbanization. And that caused displacing agricultural workforce, climate change disasters and other man made crisis causing mass migrations from rural areas to urban centers, Ambassador Beyene added.

Ambassador Beyene went on to say that the fact that basic economic infrastructure, financial institutions, industrial complexes and communication hubs are centered in urban areas are contributing to the migration of people to cities.

Indicating that as in other African countries, most of the Eritrean people live in rural areas, Ambassador Beyene said that the Government of Eritrea is exerting effort to ensure basic social service and equitable opportunities to citizens across the country.

At the meeting Eritrea was elected at the Bureau of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) representing Africa.

The UN Habitat Assembly is expected to accelerate the implementation of the new urban agenda towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and approve the reviewed UN Habitat Strategic Plan 2020-2025.