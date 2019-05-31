30 May 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and Prince of Malta Giacomo Dalla Torre sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day Anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Romania, Teodor Melescanu also sent similar message of congratulation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea Mr. Osman Saleh.

