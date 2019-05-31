Kenya: Allan Wanga Axed From Stars Afcon Squad - What They Said

Football enthusiasts took to social media to express their views after Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne dropped veteran striker Allan Wanga from his 27-man provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wanga, who leads the top scorers' charts in the 2018-19 season, was a surprise exclusion from Migne' squad that will jet out of the country on Friday for a three-week camp in France ahead of the Cup of Nations set for Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Nation Sportsamples some of the comments online:

"All the best to those who have been selected to represent Kenya at AFCON. Make us proud." - Allan Wanga, who plays for Kakamega Homeboyz in the SportPesa Premier League, tweeted after he was omitted from the squad.

"How is Masoud Juma going to AFCON and Allan Wanga is not?" - Aleckie Ronald on Twitter.

"I am SURPRISED by Allan Wanga's snub from the Kenya squad heading to #AFCON2019. Dude deserved a chance and in my opinion, is better than some of the forwards in the squad." - Nation Sport reporter David Kwalimwa on Twitter.

"I hope the omission of proven strikers won't come back to bite us at #AFCON2019 The reasoning behind Were was that he hasn't scored in 26 call ups & that Zambia isn't a top league. What's the logic behind robbing Kenyans of the experience that comes with KPL top scorer Allan Wanga?" - NTV's Top Sport Show host Idah Waringa on Twitter.

"First it Jesee Were, then we kept quiet, now it is #AllanWanga; what would be Coach Sebastian Migne's justification for dropping Allan from the #HarambeeStars' #2019AFCON-bound squad?!" - Videographer Francis Ngira on Twitter.

"#AllanWanga being left out of #HarambeeStars squad to France camp is disappointing. We loosing (-sic) it already due to inexperience." Benjamin Muyale on Twitter.

"Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migne and FKF President Nick Mwendwa should be ready to resign if the team performs dismally at #AFCON2019. You can't leave out Allan Wanga who has 18 goals, Isuzza (16 goals) and Jesse Were (18 goals) and expect to perform. How?" Benjamin Wafula, a journalist, on Twitter.

"Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migné says he's futuristic by dropping Allan Wanga and keeping Avire in his #AFCON2019 squad, plausible!" - Sports journalist Boniface Osano on Twitter.

"Allan Wanga to Harambee Stars is what Olivier Giroud is to Chelsea, while Masoud Juma to Harambee Stars is what Jesse Lingard is to Manchester United! Don't argue with me!" - a seemingly annoyed Paul Iddiali vented on Twitter.

"I am embarrassed with the selection of Harambee Stars for AFCON. Omitting Allan Wanga from the squad is disastrous. His presence in Cairo would have brought experience and maturity in the squad. After all he scores goals. I am seeing a situation where we shall only score one goal." - Abuga Makori on Twitter.