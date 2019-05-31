Namibia: Govt Borrows Within the Law - Schlettwein

THE government borrows responsibly and within the law, in line with national policy guidelines when funding needs arise, finance minister Calle Schlettwein says.

The minister was explaining the composition of government debt, and how the government funds national expenses, in Windhoek last week.

Schlettwein said there was a need to clear the air around irresponsible borrowing, which the public assumes the government is doing.

There has been a public outcry about government loans and local dailies reporting that the government was borrowing way too much from foreign markets, especially from China. The leader of the official opposition, McHenry Venaani, had said there was a need to renogiate foreign loan terms, arguging that certain loans were debt traps.

Quoting the State Finance Act, Schlettwein said the act gives him power to undertake public borrowing - both domestically and externally - to finance anticipated deficits in the State Revenue Fund to obtain foreign currency, and to fund capital projects.

According to him, the government had a total loan balance of N$87 billion at 31 March 2019, and only N$32 billion was sourced outside Namibia.

The loan book has loans with varying payback times, with the furthest bond to be paid more than 40 years from now.

Schlettwein said in addition to the State Finance Act, the Namibian financial sector strategy 2011-2021 and the sovereign debt management strategy 2018-2025 direct the government on when and how to borrow.

The minister added that the policies followed by treasury direct that they should source about 80% of their annual funding from the Namibian financial market.

"The offering of the bulk of the funding requirement to domestic investors is necessitated by the need to have sufficient quality investment assets in the domestic market, and thus aid in deepening the domestic capital market, and provide an avenue for domestic investors to place their investments domestically," the minister said.

Explaining the government's debt composition, Schlettwein said foreign loans at the end of 2018/19 made up only 37% of government debt.

"We don't even know these Chinese loans we are asked about," the minister said, adding that loans that the Namibian government has received from both China and Germany stood at N$1,19 billion.

Loans between the government and development financial institutions stood at N$10 billion, while South African JSE-listed bonds stood at N$2,9 billion.

On the local front's financial instruments, the government had a running balance of treasury bills at 31 March 2019 standing at N$21,7 billion, treasury bonds at N$28,4 billion, and inflation-linked bonds at N$4,7 billion.

The minister said the reason they kept borrowing from the Namibian market was to cut on currency exchange risks, and to grow the Namibian market.

Namibia's debt-to-GDP ratio on the figures stands at 47%, and factoring domestic debt out, foreign debt-to-GDP is only 17% of GDP.

A debt-to-GDP ratio is a comparison of the monetary value of all the final goods and services produced in a year, and the debt the country carries. The ratio acts as a measure to determine if the country is able to pay back the debt from what it produces.

NEW BOND

This week, the Namibian Stock Exchange's news update showed that a new bond with a maturity date set for 15 July 2050 was issued and listed accordingly. The bond carries a coupon (interest) rate set at 10,25%.

According to Namibia's fiscal strategy 2019/2020, the government expects to have a debt stock at N$96 billion. No treasury bonds are set to mature during the current financial year and the following redemption will be in April 2020, just 15 days after the current financial year closes.

Government's borrowing plan in March 2019 had running balances on treasury bonds maturing after the next 30 years amounting to N$10,3 billion - around 20% of the current outstanding debt.