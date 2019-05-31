Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Victory Over Battle With Allied Troops

Al-Shabaab has claimed great victory over heavy combat with Somali and Kenyan troops in southern Somalia on Thursday.

The militant group said its combatants managed to briefly seize a military base in the town of Afmadow in Lower Jubba region. There were no independent sources verifying the claim.

The fighters clashed with Kenyan soldiers serving under AMISOM in the outskirts of the town, but, no casualties have been reported so far.

Somali military officials in the region are yet to comment on the latest clashes.