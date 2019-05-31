Nigeria: Villagers Bury Man Alive for Beheading Brother

Photo: Premium Times

Cross River States on map.

Calabar — A young man, who allegedly beheaded his elder brother in Liokom, Wanihem community, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State on Wednesday, was reportedly buried alive in the same grave with his victim.

It was gathered that the two brothers, Obok and Ojemba, who recently lost their mother, had no prior misunderstanding until the incident occurred Wednesday morning.

One of the villagers, Sunday Uloko, disclosed that "Ojemba is the younger one. Obok came back from a wake keep yesterday (Wednesday) morning and his wife gave him some food to eat before going to the farm to stake his yams. But while eating, Ojemba took the machete which Obok had sharpened and from behind dealt three cuts on his brother and severed his head."

Uloko said Obok's wife raised the alarm that attracted the villagers and they tried to arrest the assailant, who took refuge in his room, threatening that anyone who comes close would also receive the same treatment he meted out on his brother.

Uloko added: "He went inside his room daring anyone to come close. Three young men with odeshi went to his room to drag him out."

Uloko said after he was brought out from his room, the villagers had some deliberations before coming up with the decision to bury him alongside his late brother, adding "the villagers viewed his act as an abomination and that he too should die with his brother.

"They tied his limbs and dumped him inside the grave they dug for his brother. They placed his brother's body on his and covered the grave.

"He was begging and shouting that they should have mercy on him, but nobody listened. Their mother died just some weeks back."

Meanwhile, DSP Irene Ugbo, Cross River State Police Com-mand Public Relations Officer, did not pick calls to her mobile.