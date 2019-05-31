Africa: CAF Cl - Esperance - Wydad - Team Facts

analysis

Ahead of Friday's second leg final of the Total CAF Champions League 2018/19 final, below are some facts on the finalists;

Esperance Sportive de Tunis

· The defending champions are in their eighth final in the CAF Champions League.

They got a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

· The Blood and Gold have not lost in their last twelve (12) CAF Champions League games (W8 D4)

· They have been beaten only twice in their last twenty two (22) home games in the CAF Champions League but have won all of the last eight (8) (W19 D1 L2)

· Esperance are unbeaten in the CAF Champions League this term after eleven (11) matches (W7 D4)

· They have won all of their five (5) home fixtures in the CAF Champions League this campaign (W5 D0 L0)

· Esperance have conceded only one goal in their five (5) home matches in the CAF Champions League this campaign.

· They have never lost to Wydad in any of their five (5) meetings in the CAF Champions League (W1 D4)

· Esperance de Tunis have lost two (2) of their seven home (7) games in a CAF Champions League final (W3 D2 L2)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

· This is the fourth CAF Champions League final for Wydad Athletic Club. They go to away after drawing 1-1 at home in the first leg.

· Wydad AC lost only once in their last nine (9) matches in the CAF Champions League (W4 D4 L1)

· They have managed only one (1) win in their last fourteen (14) away fixtures in the CAF Champions League (W1 D7 L6)

· They have suffered just three (3) defeats in the CAF Champions League this campaign in thirteen (13) games (W6 D4 L3)

· Wydad Al-ouma have won only once in their six (6) away matches in the CAF Champions League this term (W1 D2 L3)

· They have been able to keep three (3) clean sheets out of their six (6) away fixtures in the CAF Champions League this season.

· Wydad have never beaten Espérance de Tunis at away in the CAF Champions League after two (2) meetings (D1 L1)

· Wydad have never won any of their three (3) away games in a CAF Champions League final (D2 L1)