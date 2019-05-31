Sudan: TMC Chairman Arrives in Jeddah

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council(TMC) Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan arrived Thursday in Jeddah to participate in the extraordinary Arab Summit and the 14th Islamic summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) to be held in Mecca.

He was received at King Abdul-Aziz international airport by advisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Emir of Holy Mecca district, OIC assistant secretary-general for political affairs, Abdalla Abdul-Rahman Alim, Jeddah secretary, Salih Al-Turki, ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafer , Jeddah police director and director general of royal protocols office at Mecca district, Ahmed Abdalla bin Zafir.