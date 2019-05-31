30 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Chairman Congratulates Eritrean President On Independence Day Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has sent a congratulatory message to the Eritrean President, Assais Afwerki, on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Eritrea's Independence Day.

Sudan

Military Council Says Protest Site is 'Unsafe', Boots Out Al Jazeera

Sudan's military rulers say that a protest camp in the capital has become a threat to the country's national security,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.