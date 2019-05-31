30 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Blue Nile Forum Supports TMC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Blue Nile Forum announced its support to the Transitional Military Council(TMC) to carry out its national role of maintaining the country' stability and security.

This came when the a delegation from the Forum led by its chairperson, Dr Farah Ibrahim Al-Agar met with the TMC spokesman , Gen. Shams-Eddin Al-Kabbashi in the Republican Palace Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the current political situation in the country.

The Forum secretary-general, Al-Mak Osman said in a statement to SUNA that the delegation presented to TMC members the Blue Nile Forum's vision on political and social issues in Blue Nile area , achievement of peace in the conflict areas , the forum contribution and resolution of issues within national framework.

He said the delegation conveyed to TMC the forum desire to stage a mass rally in the area to show the forum popularity and that agreement was reached with the council over imposing positive discrimination for blue Nile area, disclosing that the members of the military council pledged to continue meeting s with political forces to attain the national goals.

Al-Mak said the TMC spokesman assured them that the stakeholders including the Blue Nile Forum would be represented in any dialogue.

Sudan

Military Council Says Protest Site is 'Unsafe', Boots Out Al Jazeera

Sudan's military rulers say that a protest camp in the capital has become a threat to the country's national security,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.