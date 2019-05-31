Gambia: The Coalition Story in Progress

The Coalition meeting convened by former Vice President Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang is yet to deliver a communiqué on its conclusion. The UDP delegation walked out and it is not clear whether they have withdrawn completely or made a conditional withdrawal.

Many political leaders have started to give their own version of what gave birth to Coalition 2016. The mere fact that the voices of all are being heard confirms the importance of the media as a tool for giving diverse information to the public so that they would be able to separate the grain from the chaff.

Hence Foroyaa is advising the public to listen carefully to what each leader has to say and decide for themselves where the truth lies. We will continue to monitor the divergent views and provide a fair coverage so that the public would know the truth.