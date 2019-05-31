Tunisia: President Beji Caid Essebsi Arrives in Saudi Arabia

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi arrived on Thursday evening at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to take part in the Extraordinary Arab Summit and the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) May 30 and 31 in Mecca.

The President of the Republic was seen in on his arrival by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Deputy Governor of the Mecca Region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Khemaies Jhinaoui and Minister Adviser and Personal Representative of the President of the Republic Lazhar Karoui Chebbi, as well as by officials of the Tunisian Embassy in Riyadh, led by Ambassador Lotfi Ben Gaied.

The Tunisian ambassador in Riyadh told TAP Tunisia "hopes for the success of both summits, especially as the President of the Republic is present in his capacity as president of the current session of the Arab Summit."

The President of the Republic will deliver a speech at the opening of the Arab summit on Thursday night, as Tunisia chairs the Arab summit. He will also deliver two speeches to the Islamic Summit on Friday, on behalf of the Arab group and Tunisia.

They will focus on Tunisian positions about major current issues on the Arab scene.

The two Arab and Islamic summits, along with the Gulf summit, are held against the backdrop of tension in the Arab world.

This includes the situation in Libya, the serious deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories in the light of the lack of interest in the resumption of talks in the Middle East and the rise of tension after the US escalation targeting Iran and marked by strengthened US military presence in the region.