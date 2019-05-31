Ghana: Ebenezer Dowuona Left Ghana to Pursue Basketball Dreams, Has Become Ohio State Target

Ebenezer Dowuona is a 6-foot-10 four-star big man who happens to be the Ohio State target for 2020. His mother still lives in Ghana and he has not gone to his native country or Accra, his hometown since he and his brother, Emmanuel, left Africa for the United States in 2014 with a legal guardian known to his family.

Dowuona was 6-foot-7 in his pre-teen years and he longed for an improved future. Although he loves Ghana, he decided to move to the United States after playing basketball for three months to fulfill his vast goals.

In a talk with Eleven Warriors, he said that he felt relocating was a chance for them to make something happen and that his goal was to make it to the NBA. He has been working every day and hopes to make it to the NBA.

The two brothers have taken giant strides in their basketball careers and parlayed their abilities into high-major offers.

Ebenezer is the No. 123 overall prospect and the 16th-ranked center in the class of 2020. He has double- digit scholarship offers and he is being pursued by four schools - Ohio State, Mississippi, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

He has been offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes. He is among the few power forward/center prospects that members of the Ohio State staff visited last week.

He was met in Georgia last week by an assistant coach, Terry Johnson after his visit to Campus just before Christmas.

He said he saw himself playing with them at Columbus. He was impressed with how they play and distribute the ball and Carey each other along as a while team. He felt good when he spoke to coach Holtmann who was talking about the players and how he's really good at developing players.

Dowuona wasn't always playing basketball and had no interest in the sport but played soccer like most kids in Ghana. His brother took up basketball when he was 11 and he declines his invitation to join him.

But following a growth spurt and hitting 6-foot-6 at the age of 12, soccer became less feasible. He had to bow to the pressure from his brother.

His brother taught him how to make right layups and left layups. That marked the beginning of his basketball adventure. He had a lot of potential with his height although it took a while for him to learn the game.

Within the next three months after that he made more progress as he put serious time into his game and spent hours on the court.

The Dowuona brothers - Ebenezer and Emmanuel - left for the United States a few months after Ebenezer made his first shot.

Dowuona sees himself as a defense-first big man with mobility because of his 6-foot-10 frame. He is now a four-star prospect after four years of experience playing basketball and believes himself to be a great shot-blocker and a good post player.

