Botswana: Zebras, Bafana Square Off

Gaborone — Botswana senior national team, Zebras will on Sunday, have a date with their archrivals, South African team, Bafana Bafana in the COSAFA Cup quarterfinals in Durban, South Africa.

The two sides have met several times in the same competition, with Bafana Bafana repeating dominance over the local lads.

In 1999, Bafana Bafana won 2-1 against the Zebras with a solitary goal by Diphetogo Selolwane while Pollen Ndlanya and Alfred Phiri scored for Bafana Bafana.

In 2002, the South Africans won 4-5 in a penalty shootout while in 2006, Zebras retaliated with a of 6-5 victory.

Bafana Bafana won 1-0 courtesy of Teko Modise in 2007.

Bafana Bafana continued with their winning streak in 2015 as they beat Zebras 6-7 in penalty shootout.

In 2016, Zebras lost 2-3 in the finals, lost 2-0 in the Plate semi finals in 2017 and suffered yet another 3-0 defeat in the 2018 plate finals.

Now, the two sides will meet again in what is promising to be a scintillating and fascinating encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

Zebra's interim coach, Mogomotsi Mpote is adamant that the Zebras preparations for the encounter is satisfactory, adding that the youthful squad they fielded in the last games against, Angola and Seychelles did not disappoint.

Despite lack of experience, he noted that the boys managed to handle difficult games very well.

However, he said his team boasts of young, fresh blood, mixed with experienced players like captain Joel Mogorosi and Mosha Gaololwe, who motivate the youngsters.

Mpote said they were cognizant of the fact that their opponents with a vast experience, coupled with playing in a competitive league, had roped in some players who ply their trade in Europe.

He was however confident that they would shock Bafana Bafana. "We are going there to beat South Africa. We don't have time for experiment. We cannot train players to lose and our aim is to win the trophy," he said.

Zebras players:

Goalkeepers

Ezekiel Morake (Jwaneng Galaxy) Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United) Lesego Bosekeng (Police XI)

Defenders

Thabo Leinanyane,Fortunate Thulare (Jwaneng Galaxy) Thatayaone 'Ditlhokwe Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers) Mothusi Johnson (Orapa United) Oabile Makopo (Extension Gunners)

Midfielders

Gape Mohutsiwa, Segolame Boy, Mothusi 'Mini-Cupa' Cooper (Township Rollers) Gilbert Baruti Lebogang Ditsele, Thero 'Mahachi' Setsile (Jwaneng Galaxy) Gofaone Mabaya (Orapa United) Keeagile Kobe (BDF XI), and Thatayaone Ramatlapeng (Security Systems)

Strikers

Joel Mogorosi, Tumisang 'Teenage' Orebonye

(Township Rollers).

