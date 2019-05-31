Ghana: Nkegbe Qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Ghana's para athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has set his eyes on winning the country's first medal in Para sports at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Nkegbe who returned to the country from the United States on Tuesday after successfully qualifying for the Games said, he would now work towards winning a medal in Tokyo.

He was welcomed by Mr. Kweku Abedu Wilson of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Otor Plahar, Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and Shaaban Mohammed of the Ghana Cycling Federation.

The para athlete excelled at the Desert Challenge games by hitting the qualification time in 100m, with a time of 14:22 seconds which also broke his Personal Best time of 14:62 and is now the new African record.

Nkegbe on arrival told the Times Sports he was looking forward to maintain his number one position on the continent by improving upon his time.

The athlete who is currently the number one in Africa and fourth in the world said, there was more work to be done ahead of the Tokyo Games and would need the support of Ghanaians to excel.

"I would participate in the next championships to be held in Paris as I prepare for the Tokyo Games and would need the support of all to make a successful run, "he stressed.

Mr. Wilson congratulated the athlete for his performance and urged him to work harder to maintain his position.

"Many athletes would eye your current spot so you have to work harder to keep it, "he stated.

Mr. Plahar urged other athletes to do well to qualify for the Games and make the nation proud.

He urged the sports authorities to provide the needed support for athletes to qualify for such games, adding that, it would give them the necessary exposure they need.