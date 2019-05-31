Ghana: China Ready to Resolve Trade Impasse With U.S. - Ting Wang

The Republic of China says its doors of negotiations are opened to resolve the ongoing trade impasse between it and the United States of America (USA).

Mr Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana who alluded to the fact that the standoff was "hurtful" and undermined efforts at building a robust world economy hoped an amicable agreement was reached soon on the matter.

He made the point during a courtesy call on the Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr David Agbenu, in Accra yesterday.

The visit formed part of media familiarisation tour by the diplomat since assuming office in June last year.

Mr Wang argued that "China believes in a free market and we are ready to be opened in our dealings" though he thought the imposition of tariffs by the US on Chinese products was "wrong and against the rules of the World Trade Organisation."

"We are looking for free and fair trade and not protectionism," he stated.

Turning his attention to bilateral relations between China and Ghana, the Ambassador observed interventions made in the area of infrastructure, energy, education, industrialisation among others to the benefit of both countries.

"China contributes about 40 percent to the country's power generation, we have established the biggest baby diaper and ceramic factories in Ghana and now have lots of Ghanaians studying in China," he noted.

He commended the country's credentials on the international front as beacon of peace and an investment destination, assuring that his tenure would see more partnerships to strengthen the bilateral ties "in all areas including the media."

"Ghanaian Times is the second largest newspaper in this country and I look forward to more engagements with you to bridge the understanding between our citizens and impact positively on our societies through exchange programmes, capacity building and logistical support," he said.

The Editor of Ghanaian Times, Mr Agbenu paid glowing tributes to the out-gone Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Sun Baohong, under whose tenure Ghana-China relations received a major boost.

The New Times Corporation, publishers of the Ghanaian Times, Mr Agbenu said, also benefitted from the generosity of the Chinese in the field of logistical support, capacity training, exchange programmes among other initiatives which helped improve the work of the corporation.

Moving forward, the Editor envisaged leveraging on technological innovations in disseminating news to the reading public and solicited China's help through the Ambassador, in that regard.

"We as a media house will continue to support your activities and project your good works so the people get to know what you are doing for the mutual benefit of both countries," he assured.