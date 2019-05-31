Ghana: 'Gyan Still Important for Stars'

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng has highlighted the importance of veteran striker Asamoah Gyan to Black Stars' ambitions of winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The selection of the 33-year-old Kayserispor forward for the June 21 to July 19 championship has become a topic of discussion following his recent challenges with injury, form and playing time at club level.

Calls for his exclusion escalated last week when he announced his surprise retirement from international duty over the loss of the national team captaincy. He made a U-turn two days later after Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo spoke to him privately.

"Even if you won't be playing him [Gyan] in the starting XI, you need to take him to the tournament because in these kinds of championships, you need experienced players around the team," Boateng told Pulse Ghana.