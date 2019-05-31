Ghana: Opportunity International Health Walk Tomorrow

The Management and staff of Opportunity International Savings and Loans (OISL) marking its annual Welfare Day, will tomorrow June 1 embark on a 5km health walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase in the Eastern Region and later spend the rest of the day with students and staff of Akropong School for the Blind in line with their corporate agenda for Persons with Disability.

The CEO, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng, says the aim is to encourage staff of OISL to regularly exercise for a healthy living, to increase awareness and understanding of disability issues and offer staff of OISL the opportunity to interact with Persons with Disability (PWDs) noting that "disability is not inability".

To climax the celebration of the Welfare Day, OISL will inaugurate a urinal built for the school, donate food items, fixing of 50 braille typewriters as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Chairman of the Welfare Committee Mr. Isaac Amanor Sackey, hinted that the staff from all branches that will be part of the celebration will spend time and interact with the inmates of the school. This, he said, is to provide students with opportunities to enable them overcome their disabilities and become responsible citizens.