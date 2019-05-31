31 May 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LAA Acquires New Ramp Bus for Passengers

The Management of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has acquired a new ramp bus, to transport passengers to and fro the terminal to flights, as a way of adding value to the Roberts International Airport infrastructure growth, a release from the LAA has said.

In a brief statement, LAA'S Acting Managing Director, Bishop John Allan Klayee, said the new bus will ease passengers movement to and fro from the flight to the terminal building.

Bishop Klayee said with a new terminal, services needed to improve; something which prompted the acquisition of a new rump bus.

He intimated that value addition is the foremost priority of his leadership, as such all efforts will be directed to improve the service delivery capabilities of RIA.

According to him in the years ahead, airport services will improve steadily to enable passengers and airlines to make the RIA destination a venue of choice.

