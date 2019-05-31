Ghana: Presby Church Launches Sanitation Campaign

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), on Tuesday, launched a national cleanliness and sanitation campaign project for all Presbyterian schools in Accra to raise awareness on healthy environment.

The sanitation project would be piloted in 13 Presbyterian schools including Osu Presbyterian Boys School, Osu Presbyterian Girls School, La Bethel Junior High School and Osu Salem Senior High School.

They are to train their students on the best sanitation practises, for the best school to be awarded after the sanitation campaign ends.

Launching the project, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, said sanitation was an integral part of the Christian faith, and therefore it was imperative to inculcate the discipline to the next generation.

According to him, there should be a collective responsibility and commitment from the government, civil organisations and individuals in creating awareness and promoting sanitation across the country.

"Sanitation needs to be a cultural model for the generation, there must be active responsibility on the part of government and organisations to take action in enforcing sanitation in the country," Reverend Professor Mante said.

The PCG Moderator called on the government to be firm in enforcing the laws on sanitation in the country, to make sanitation become one of the core issues for development.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Director of Basic Schools at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs Patty E. Assan, stressed the need for an attitudinal change by the citizens.

She praised government's policy for national sanitation and called for further commitment on its part in promoting sanitation for national development.

Mrs Assan urged religious leaders to educate the citizenry on the physical and spiritual importance of sanitation.

The PCG and other development partners provided some bins and toiletries to the schools.