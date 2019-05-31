Ghana: FBNbank Ghana Launches Mobile App

As part of its strategy to bring financial services closer than ever to customers, FBNBank Ghana has unveiled FBN Mobile, the bank's mobile app.

The launch represents a key step in FBNBank's digital banking strategy, which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses alike.

Speaking in Accra, Gbenga Odeyemi, Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana said that "FBN Mobile app provides a secure platform from which FBNBank Ghana customers can execute a variety of real-time financial transactions including funds transfers, mobile money transactions, manage beneficiaries, check balance, get mini statements and receipts for transactions."

Mr Odeyemi explained that users of FBN Mobile could make transfers of funds into customer accounts held at FBNBank as well as accounts of other bank's customers.

He added that FBN Mobile enables users to make mobile money transactions on Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money and Vodafone Cash.

According to the FBNBank Ghana MD, another benefit of FBN Mobile app is the 'Save Beneficiary' feature, which permits customers to save beneficiary details for later transactions and this eliminates the arduous task of searching for and importing beneficiaries' details for every transaction.

Mr Odeyemi emphasised that the transaction receipt feature on FBN Mobile enables customers to generate a receipt after a transaction on the app.

"This feature overrides any concerns around the confirmation of transactions as receipts can either be saved to the mobile phone gallery for future reference or shared directly with recipients of each transaction via email, WhatsApp, and so on," he said.