Ghana: 5 Arrested for Ejecting Krachi West DCE From Office

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested five persons, who are said to have forcibly ejected the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Krachi West, in the Oti Region, Douglas Osei-Nti, from his office, preventing him from carrying out his official duties.

Suspects, Mathias Banyolonso, Sarfo Sunkwa, Amos Eseikor , Tijani Shaibu and Murtala Yakubu, are all believed to be former constituency executives of Krachi West New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the region.

According to police press statement issued in Accra yesterday, and signed by the Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), David Senau Eklu, the five suspects, were being investigated for alleged assault by imprisonment, offensive conduct, and causing unlawful damage among others.

"The Police Administration cautions the general public, especially the youth, to use lawful or laid-down procedures to address grievances," the statement said.

It said that any individuals or groups of persons, who would engage in acts of lawlessness or criminality, would be arrested, investigated and prosecuted.

The statement said that the Police Administration wishes to assure the general public that it would continue to provide adequate security for all well-meaning citizens and residents of Ghana.

It is recalled, that a group calling themselves 'Concerned NPP Youth of Krachi' last Tuesday, dragged the DCE out of his office and locked him out over what they described as his "incompetent leadership" and his "deliberate refusal" to support the interest of the NPP in the area.

The youth alleged that the DCE, since his appointment, has done very little to sustain the lot of the NPP in the district, which is located in the newly-created Oti Region.