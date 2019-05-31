Ghana: Use Your Skills to Support Govt to Achieve Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda - Dr Awal

P

A capacity building workshop aimed at empowering 30 young entrepreneurs across the country has ended in Accra.

The five-day training programme was organised by the Ministry of Business Development in collaboration with the Institute for the Creation and Development Enterprise of Spain (INCYDE).

This follows an agreement signed between the ministry and the institute in September last year, to provide training opportunities to 2,000 young entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

The training would enable participants guide and support applicants of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), in various entrepreneurship hubs.

A total of 10,000 trainees are scheduled to partake in the entrepreneurship programme which would commence nationwide from the second week of June this year.

Addressing the closing ceremony yesterday, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, challenged participants to ensure to transfer the skills and expertise from their trainers.

He urged participants to be innovative in order to meet the international standards and support the realisation of the government's Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

Congratulating participants, Dr Awal reiterated government's commitment to support local businesses by creating the enabling environment and encouraged to make the best out of the opportunity.

Madam Alicia Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana pledged her country's commitment to empower young entrepreneurs to develop their skills.

She noted that the training would strengthen and foster the entrepreneurship spirit of participants.

On behalf of participants, Mr Tetteh Wayo assured the government and the Spanish government of their readiness to support government and commended them for their efforts.

As part of the training participants were awarded certificates.