Ghana: Muslim Inmates of Nsawam Prisons Receive Food Items

Nsawam — Muslim inmates of the Nsawam Maximum Security Prisons in the Eastern Region have received items worth GH¢15, 000.00 from Kabore Oil Limited (KOL) to support the Ramadan and impending Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration.

The items included 20 bags of rice, 10 gallons of cooking oil, 10 boxes of tomato paste, 30 cartons of soft drinks, five bags of gari, five bags of beans and 400 bags of sachet water.

Donating the items in Accra yesterday on behalf of KOL, Managing Director of the company, Mr Tamim Yakubu, stated that his outfit deemed it fit to remember the prisoners during the fasting period "so that our people here will also feel cherished."

He noted that it was very necessary for corporate organisations and individuals to be kind towards the poor and most vulnerable in the society, adding that his outfit would continue to touch the lives of the needy as part of efforts to promote development in the country.

The head of Chaplaincy of the prison, Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP), Martin Padi, receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed gratitude to KOL for the kind gesture, saying the donation came at the right time.

He called on members of the public to emulate the steps of KOL to improve the lives of the vulnerable.

During an interaction with the inmates after the donation exercise, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Alhaji Bukari Kabore advised them to make discipline and the fear of Allah a hallmark.

"I want to urge you all to live in peace and ensure you are well mannered, as you patiently wait for the end of your respective sentences.

"Discipline is a tool that can take anybody far in life so do not overlook its relevance, be of good behaviour, as we also do our best to support you in the little way we can," he added.