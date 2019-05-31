Malawi: 5 Foreign Dignitaries Jet in for Mutharika Inauguration - Opposition Not Invited

Five foreign dignitaries have jetted to attend the inauguration of president Peter Mutharika this morning at Kamuzu Stadium.

Mutharika: inauguration to new term

Officials from the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation say the government had invited dignitaries from Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique and Swaziland.

It was however not known if any foreign head of state would be coming to attend to the lavish inauguration.

Political analyst Mustafa Hussein said the invitations should also be extended to leaders of opposition to attend the inauguration.

"The opposition cannot just go there on their own because of issues of security and protocol, they need to be invited," said Hussein.

Main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has not yet conceded defeat and has challenged the poll results in court whilst immediate past Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima has asked for a re-run of the whole election whose results had been riddled with vote manipulation.

Chakwera said he is not even aware of the said inauguration.

He declined to comment further.

Chilima, who challenged Mutharika in the election season on a UTM Party ticket and cane third , said he had not been invited to the inauguration.

"There is no invitation letter," he said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi had also not received an invitation but his party said it was willing to attend the inauguration.