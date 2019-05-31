Namibia: Johannes Breaks Another Record

HELALIA Johannes' brilliant form of late continued when she won the Cape Town Spar Women's 10km Challenge at the Greenpoint Stadium on Sunday.

It was her second victory in the Spar Challenge series following her win in Port Elizabeth on 5 May, while she once again broke her own Namibian record.

In Port Elizabeth, Johannes set a new record of 31 minutes 50 seconds, but on Sunday she brought that down to 31:45 in Cape Town.

Ethiopian Sofia Chegen (Nike) was second in 32.09 minutes and Tadu Naru (Nedbank Ethiopia) finished third in 32.56.

The first ten finishers were all under last year's winning time of 34.10, set by Kesa Molotsane (Murray & Roberts). Molotsane was the first South African home, finishing sixth in 33.40.

The race was delayed for about half an hour because of a last-minute route change for safety reasons.

Thirty-eight-year old Johannes, who won the Cape Town race in 2006, in 33:42 minutes, led from the start, running with a group of about five runners for the first five kilometres before she broke away.

"It was quite a challenging race because a lot of it is not on a tarred road, but the weather was perfect," said Johannes, who was running in the colours of Nedbank Namibia.

"I would like to thank my colleagues who ran with me, because they pushed me to do a good time."

Johannes said her training was a mixture of long and short distances because she was training for the world marathon championship in Doha, Qatar, in September.

Chegen said she had kept pace with Johannes until the halfway mark, when the Namibian got away from her.

"I had a good run, although this was not my fastest time - I have done a 31.22 minute 10km," she said.

Naru, who was second in Port Elizabeth, said she had not been able to train as much as she would have liked because of problems applying for a visa to run in South Africa.

Molotsane said she was very happy with her race.

"I came into the race with a quad injury, so I am very pleased with my position," she said.

"I enjoyed the race. It was a very fast course and I am very happy to have these international runners competing as it helps us to run faster. The only problem was that we got quite cold because of the delayed start."

The race saw a huge turnout with more than 20 000 athletes taking part in the 10km Challenge and the 5km Fun Run.