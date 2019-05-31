South Africa: The Nerves Are There, but It's Good Nerves - Kaylin Swart

Banyana Banyana are currently in the final stretch of their preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled for France from 7 June to 7 July.

The South Africans are in Group B alongside Spain, China PR and Germany.

Banyana Banyana are currently in Rouen, north of France and will move to Amiens to take on Norway in the last match of preparations. The match takes place on Sunday, 2 June 2019 at 20h00.

Among those in the final squad of 23 players selected by head coach Desiree Ellis, is goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who will be making her second appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

She was part of the team that played at the 2010 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago, alongside forward Jermaine Seoposenwe, who is now with Banyana Banyana and also going for her second world soccer showpiece.

Swart, who only made her debut for the South African Senior Women's National Team in January last year, says she is looking forward to the tournament, and with a few days remaining before kickoff, the nerves are starting to kick in - but she adds that it is good nerves.

KAYLIN SWART FACTFILE:

POSITION: GOALKEEPER

DOB 30 September 1994

POB: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape

CLUB: Golden Stars

CAPS: 18

GOALS: 0

Banyana Banyana Debut: vs Sweden (21 January 2018)

** 2NDWC TOURNAMENT - U17 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP: TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, 2010 **