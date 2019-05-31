Seychelles: Accounting Students in Seychelles Will Now Take Acca Exams Online

The Guy Morel Institute (TCMI) in Seychelles is now offering computer-based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants - ACCA - exams.

This means that the students will not have to wait for weeks to know their results, which will be shared online in a shorter amount of time.

This also means that Seychellois students will no longer have to travel to Mauritius to take their ACCA exams as was the case in the past.

This new agreement with the British Council which will apply for all students studying accounting - foundation course and advanced diploma - is a request of the ACCA.

It was the executive director of TGMI, Shella Mohideen, who signed a contract with the British Council represented by Medha Boolauky, the country examinations manager.

"TGMI now joins the rest of the world in offering computer-based ACCA exams sessions for Applied Skills level," explained Mohideen, adding, "If we want to stay as a representative and provider of ACCA we should comply with their request."

The Guy Morel Institute, formerly the Seychelles Institute of Management, was created with a focus of building local capacity to achieve "country-owned" development.

Its mission is to build the human resource capacity to transform the Seychelles workforce thus enhancing productivity and work-life balance.

Up to 200 students in Seychelles - an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean - are expected to sit for their ACCA exams this year.

The British Council representative, Boolaky explained that the Council's mission around the world is to create cultural relations and friendly understanding between countries.

The country examinations manager who is based in Mauritius added that the Council's offices are to ensure that candidates have access to UK qualifications.

"We are very glad to be working with TGMI as they have a competent and technical team. We look forward for this partnership and potentially see if it can extend to more than ACCA exams," concluded Boolaky.