Tunisia: Extraordinary Arab Summit - Caid Essebsi Calls for Concerted Efforts of All International and Regional Parties to Counter Terrorism

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi called on Thursday at the Extraordinary Arab Summit for concerted efforts of all international and regional parties to counter the scourge of terrorism in the Arab region and prevent the creation of a conducive environment for its activities.

In his speech at the opening of the Extraordinary Arab Summit in Mecca, he further called for an active involvement in all efforts aimed to serve international peace and security in the Arab region, by rejecting all forms of extremism, violence and recourse to force, and by making the principals of good neighbourliness, peaceful co-existence and respect of the countries' sovereignty prevail.

The head of State added that the values of co-operation and mutual support between the Arab countries require constant efforts to reinforce the capacity to meet various challenges and risks, with terrorism under all its forms on top, as it targets the security, capacities and development processes of Arab countries, he estimated.

The President of the Republic pointed out that it is necessary to carry on exerting efforts to rid the region from causes and manifestations of instability and to solve the main problems, most notably the just Palestinian cause, by reaching a fair and comprehensive settlement in compliance with the UN resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

"The differences would not justify interference in the States' internal affairs or a behaviour likely to undermine the region's stability, increase the level of tension in this region and jeopordise international peace and security," he affirmed.

Beji Caid Essebsi reiterated Tunisia's condemnation and refusal to "target the cities and oil plants in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and commercial vessels off the United Arab Emirates," adding that this represents "an escalation that jeopordise the regional security and a threat to the safety of international maritime transport and global trade."

In this regard, he pointed out that the collective national Arab security is inseparable, asserting Tunisia's keenness to "preserve the sisterly kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all Arab Gulf countries," one of the most important elements of security and stability in the Arab region and the whole world.

The delicate conditions prevailing in the region require a joint and thorough assessment of the challenges, sources and forms of danger threatening the national Arab security, he added, indicating that this will contribute to determine the most effective ways to tackle them so as to preserve the security and stability of the region's countries.

Besides, the Head of the State warned against the risk to be drawn into new episodes of tension and instability in the region at the expense of its peoples' right to live in peace and tranquility.

The Arab Summit was preceded by the holding of the Gulf Summit and will be followed by the 14th Islamic Summit, during which the President of the Republic will deliver two addresses; the first one on behalf of the Arab group and the second on behalf of Tunisia.