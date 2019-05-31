Tanzania: UDSM, Beijing University Sign Learning MOU

THE University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Beijing University of China to cooperate on legal matters between the two countries.

The MoU was signed yesterday in Dar es Salaam between the UDSM School of Law and Beijing University heads along with the launching of the Centre for Legal Studies dubbed Sino-Africa Legal Center.

The event organized by the Confucius Institute at UDSM followed by a Symposium on the 'Belt and Road Initiative. Speaking during the event, the Head of Private Law Department School of Law at UDSM, Dr James Jesse said that the MoU will enable the two (UDMS and Beijing University) universities to conduct programme exchange for law students from China and Tanzania based in the universities.

"We will cooperate on various issues pertaining to legal studies, including conducting researches, programme exchange and having short programmes," he said.

He said students and lecturers from the Law School at UDSM will be able to travel to Beijing University of China for various activities, and those from China coming to Tanzania for study tours and other issues.

Officiating at the event, the Associate Professor at the Law School at UDSM, Bonaventure Rutinwa said that the cooperation and the Sino- Africa Centre for Legal Studies launched at the UDSM will increase proficiency, mutual study and communication of the center.

"Our students will become more encouraged for having knowledge from different legal systems," he said.