Tanzania: Strategic Plan for HIV Victims Being Planned

THE National Council of People Living with HIV (NACOPHA), plans to develop a strategic plan to address challenges facing its members, including stigma and poor attendance in health facilities to receive Antiretroviral (ARV), HIV drugs.

Newly appointed Board Chairperson of NACOPHA, Ms Leticia Mourice, noted here yesterday that the strategic plan was vital to bring about positive change among NACOPHA members and the general public.

"The strategic plan will economically empower NACOPHA members to engage in income generating activities," said the NACOPHA Chairperson during an event to inaugurate the new board of NACOPHA. The 30-member board of NACOPHA will serve for a three year term.

It is tasked to advise the Council in issues pertaining to people living with HIV in the country. According to Ms Mourice, the strategic plan would ensure availability of ideal and friendly health services to all groups of people living with HIV.

"There has been poor participation of men and youth, largely girls who are living with HIV, to receive medication," she observed.

Ms Mourice explained further that the strategic plan would complement the government's efforts to attain an ambitious testing and treatment targets to end the AIDS epidemic; namely 90-90-90 targets.

Launched by UNAIDS and partners in 2014, the ambitious targets aim at diagnosing 90 per cent of all HIV positive persons, providing Antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 90 per cent of the diagnosed and achieving viral suppression for 90 per cent of those treated by 2020.

On his part, Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS), Executive Director, Dr Leonard Maboko, who graced the board inauguration event, said pledged great support ensure NACOPHA attains its goals.

"I will continue to accord you maximum cooperation to ensure your goals are achieved. I pledge great coordination and cooperation with all partners to ensure achievement in the 90-90-90 targets," said the TACAIDS's Executive Director.

Dr Maboko directed the newly appointed Board of NACOPHA to protect and advocate for the interests of NACOPHA members and that the Board is tasked to enable NACOPHA make a great contribution in the war against HIV and AIDS war.

Outgoing Board Chairperson of NACOPHA, Mr Justine Mwinuka, expressed gratitude to the government and partners for great support to NACOPHA, noting that the government through TACAIDS has ensured people living with HIV get access to health services and timely medication.