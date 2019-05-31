Tanzania: President Magufuli Is Back Home

PRESIDENT John Magufuli returned home yesterday from Harare after his week-long foreign trip, which took him to three southern African countries.

The Head of State was received at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)General Venance Mabeyo, among other government leaders.

Dr Magufuli left the country on Friday last week for the JPM is back from southern countries swearing-in ceremony of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last Saturday.

President Magufuli later held talks with his host President Ramaphosa at the State House in Pretoria, dwelling on a number of issues relating to bi-lateral relations between the two countries.

After two days in South Africa he flew to Windhoek, Namibia for another two-day state visit on the invitation of President Hage Geingob. During his visit in Namibia, Dr Magufuli had talks with his host and afterwards witnessed inauguration of Nyerere Street in Windhoek in honour of the role that the founding Father of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, played in the liberation struggles in Africa.

Before leaving Windhoek on Monday, President Magufuli laid a wreath at the Heroes Acre to honour freedom fighters, some of whom were trained in Tanzania, who lost lives during the liberation struggles.

Dr Magufuli was also taken through a tour of a meat processing company, Meatco, which has a capacity to slaughter 630 cattle. From Namibia, President Magufuli headed to Harare, Zimbabwe for the three-day official visit on the invitation of President Emerson Mnangagwa.

In Harare, he held talks with his host, assuring him that Tanzania is ready to sell 700,000 tonnes of maize to offset food shortage in that country.

He also appealed to the international community to lift economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, saying the sanctions were only hurting ordinary people, including women, children and elderly.

In a related development, Director of Tanzania Information Services-Maelezo-and Chief Government Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the visit by President Magufuli to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states was crucial as Tanzania prepares to assume SADC chair in July, this year.