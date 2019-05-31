Liberia: Senate Rejects Tenure Bill

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has rejected the tenure positions bill recently passed by the House of Representatives. The bill was sent to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

The Senators reached the decision on Thursday, May 30, 2019, following a motion by Maryland County Senator Gbleh-bo Brown for its rejection.

According to the Senators, in recent meeting held with President George M. Weah, the House's Committee on Judiciary, Human Right, Claims and Petition told him to withdraw the bill.

Pres. Weah recently submitted a bill to the Legislature to cancel certain tenure positions in government.

The President requested the lawmakers to cancel tenures from certain tenured entities to ensure effective running of the government.

Entities expected to have been affected by the proposed cancellation were Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA); Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC); Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC); National Lotteries Authority (NLA); National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP); Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA); and the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI), among others.

According to the House of Representatives Committee on Good Governance and Judiciary, investigations and research conducted by them showed that tenures should be placed on only three institutions, including, National Elections Commission), General Auditing Commission (GAC) and Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to strengthen their independence.

"The President shall have and exercise all the powers necessary and convenient for the effective administration of the Executive Branch and all the institutions under its control, and to this end, all appointed officials thereof shall hold office at the will and pleasure of the president, however heads and deputies of integrity institutions to include NEC, LACC, GAC, and CBL and their tenures remain enforce as per statute", the act stated.