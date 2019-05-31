Liberia: New Gobachop Market Takes Shape

Works on the modern 14th Gobachop Market in Paynesville, near Monrovia are said to be progressing with marketers expressing contentment.

The marketers hailed President Dr. George Weah for the level of work currently ongoing on the Market in the Omega Community.

According to our reporter who visited the site, the market which costs US$3.8 million is fast leaving foundation level, with other mini buildings including the six compartments of toilet, generator room and bathroom almost completed.

Speaking to our reporter, the engineer for the construction of the market, Jamal Skyki said work is fast progressing, nothing that the foundation will be completed next month.

He said his company is doing everything possible to ensure that the market is completed on schedule.

Most of the marketers said they are in high spirit to enter the market building when it is completed.

They said over the years, they have been selling under the downpour and sun, but are so grateful to the president to think about them in a relatively short period of time in office.

The marketers promised to honor President Weah for changing their selling environment to a better one.

The 14-Gobachop is one of several projects that the president is undertaking to transform the lives of his people.

It can be recalled that the president few months ago broke ground for the construction of a multi-million dollars state-of-the-art market structure for marketers in Gobachop Market in Paynesville, near Monrovia.

The market is expected to contain distinct compartments for the sale of different food stuffs and other goods as well as car park.

The cost of the 14th Gobachop Market which is put at US$3.8 million is being funded by the Japanese Government and implemented by Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

If completed, the modern market will house four thousand marketers and bring to an end their ordeal of selling their wares under unfavorable considerations that endanger their health, safety and goods.