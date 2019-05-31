31 May 2019

Rwanda: President Kagame in Kinshasa for Tshisekedi's Mourning Ceremony

By Eugène Kwibuka

Late Tshisekedi served in different capacities, including as interior minister and prime minister under Mobutu Sese Seko.

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where he will begin his visit with a tête-à-tête meeting with President Félix Tshisekedi and then pay his respects to late former Prime Minister Etienne Tshisekedi.

A national mourning ceremony is taking place in Kinshasa for the latter, who was the father to the current President of DRC.

His body arrived in his home country on Thursday evening, two years after he died in Belgium at the age of 84.

Late Tshisekedi served in different capacities, including as interior minister and prime minister under the late Mobutu Sese Seko regime.

A state funeral for Late Tshisekedi is expected to take place on Saturday in the town of Nsele, east of Kinshasa.

Several African heads of state are expected to attend, including those of Angola and the neighbouring Republic of Congo among others.

