Nigeria: PENGASSAN President Francis Olabode Johnson Has Died

Tragedy has hit the Nigerian Labour Movement, as one it's shining lights and President Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, FOJ, is dead.

Vanguard gathered he died around 2am Friday, after suddenly taken ill.

He was said to have been taken to a private hospital where he was later rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja where it was alleged that there was no bed space to admit him.

Vanguard gathered that he gave up the ghost on his way to another private hospital.

Confirming his death in a statement by PENGASSAN Deputy President and General Secretary, Frank Esanubi and Lumumba Okugbawa, respectively, the association said "On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), Central Working Committee (CWC), members and staff of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), we announce the untimely and painful death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, President PENGASSAN in the early hours of Friday 31st May 2019 at National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

"Late Comrade F.O. Johnson until his passing on was a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was on his final lap of his eventful and transformational six years tenure as President PENGASSAN, having been elected to that position in June 2014 and re-elected in 2017.

"Comrade Johnson will be remembered by his comrades, co-workers, family and friends for being thoughtful, humorous, compassionate and transparent as he touched the lives of so many and was the very embodiment of strength, patience, and perseverance.

"These attributes propelled him to develop a deep connection with nature, zest for life and the total transformation of PENGASSAN National Secretariat and initiating the e-library and Events Resources Centres in all of our Zonal offices. His joyous laughter and giving spirit will forever be ingrained in our memories.

Burial rites will be communicated to the general public as soon as we receive information from the family."

Until his sudden demise, he was rumoured to have been anointed to succeed the outgoing President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Bobboi Kaigama, in the June delegates conference of TUC.