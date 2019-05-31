31 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Timi Dakolo Responds to Christians Calling Him Out

Photo: Timi Dakolo/Facebook
Timi Dakolo.
By Akinwale Akinyoade

Yesterday, we reported that Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo took to social media to call out a pastor of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) pastor sexually abuses church members. 

Following the post that met with mixed reactions, Dakolo has taken to social media once again to reveal that he has received threats from some Christians who slid into his direct message to slam him.

Taking to Instagram, Dakolo posted a picture in which he said many Christians are quick to quote the Bible about doing a prophet or anointed of God no harm when such a person is accused of wrongdoing. He, however, reminded them that the house of God is a place of prayer and not a den of thieves.

Sharing the image, he captioned,

"DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN.THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO."

