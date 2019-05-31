31 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Rescue 14 Girls At Gikomba in Human Trafficking Saga

Nairobi — Police have rescued 14 Ugandan nationals believed to be victims of human trafficking.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the underage girls were rescued from Gikomba Market.

The DCI states that the underage girls were being trafficked for child labour and are currently in a safe place as further inquiries are ongoing.

"14 Victims of suspected human trafficking, believed to be #Ugandan nationals, were today rescued from #Gikomba area by @DCI_Kenya Detectives from @ChildDci. The underage girls were being trafficked for child labour & are currently in a safe place as further enquiries are ongoing," the DCI stated through its Twitter account.

