Sudan: UN Condemns Looting of Humanitarian Supplies At Kalma Camp in South Darfur

Nyala — The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, has decried an attack on humanitarian aid offices at Kalma camp for the displaced in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, on Tuesday, during which supplies were looted.

"I condemn these acts and call upon the responsible authorities to launch a swift investigation and bring those liable to account", the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Gwi-Yeop Son said in a statement yesterday.

Son laments that over the past month, humanitarian supplies in at least two other camps for the displaced in Darfur have been looted. "Attacks against aid workers violate international humanitarian law and jeopardise the provision of life-saving aid to people in need", Son stated.

Kalma camp for the internally displaced is one of the largest in Darfur, hosting some 128,000 people. In 2019, the UN Humanitarian Response Plan partners aim to provide 4.4 million people in Sudan with humanitarian assistance.

