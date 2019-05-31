South Africa: Blues, Bulls Share Spoils in Auckland

Auckland — The Bulls kept their hopes of a playoff spot alive with a 22-all draw against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

The Blues, who led 10-8 at half-time, had a chance to win the game at the death but flyhalf Harry Plummer's penalty attempt sailed wide.

The Blues scored three tries through prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, lock Scott Scrafton and No 8 Akira Ioane. Flyhalf Harry Plumber added two conversions and a penalty.

The Bulls replied with three tries of their own by loose forward Hanro Liebenberg, wing Cornal Hendricks and flyhalf Manie Libbok. Libbok, standing in for the injured Handre Pollard, was also on target with two conversions and penalty.

The Blues picked up two points for the draw and moved to fourth in the New Zealand Conference and 11th in the Overall standings.

The Bulls' two points for losing by seven or fewer points and moved to second in the South African Conference and fifth in the Overall log.

In next weekend's Round 17 action, the Bulls travel to Dunedin to face the Highlanders (Friday, June 7 - 09:35 SA time), while the Blues visit Brisbane to take on the Reds (Friday, June 7 - 11:45 SA time).

Scorers:

Blues

Tries: Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Scrafton, Akria Ioane

Conversions: Harry Plummer (2)

Penalty: Plummer

Bulls

Tries: Cornal Hendricks, Hanro Liebenberg, Manie Libbok

Conversions: Libbok (2)

Penalty: Libbok

Teams:

Blues

15 Melani Nanai, 14 Caleb Clarke, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Ma'a Nonu, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Harry Plummer, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson (co-captain), 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (co-captain), 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 James Parsons Leni Apisai, 1 Alex Hodgman

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Lua Li, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Otere Black, 23 Tanielu Tele'a

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Andre Warner, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw

Source: Sport24