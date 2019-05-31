South Africa: Police Participates in Take a Child to Work Campaign, 31 May

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will be participating in the annual National "Take a child to work" Campaign this week under the theme #MoreThanADay by hosting learners from various schools across the country.

The SAPS will participate in this campaign in all the Nine Provinces, Divisions and Head Office. The campaign will take place over two days, learners will be visiting the various divisions on Thursday, 30 May 2019 with the view of exposing learners to various career streams within the SAPS.

May 2019 Minister Police General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole will spend the day with the learners at the Tshwane Police Academy in Pretoria.

Previously the campaign only targeted young girl learners from Grade 10 and 12, but since 2018 male learners have also been included. This year the campaign will also see the inclusion of Grade 8 and 9 learners participating in the campaign.

Issued by: South African Police Service