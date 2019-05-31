South Sudan: Dozens of Peace Makers Murdered

Khartoum — SOME 67 United Nations peacekeepers have been killed since deployment in war-torn South Sudan eight years ago.

This includes 12 personnel who have lost their lives in the past year.

Moustapha Soumaré, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political) mourned their deaths at an event to mark International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Wednesday.

"Sadly, some of our colleagues have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty," he said.

Soumare was hopeful the signing of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan in September 2018 would ensure the safety of peacekeepers and eventually end the war.

"It is my profound hope that 2019 will be the year that lasting peace is achieved," he said.

The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), is the newest peacekeeping mission.

It was deployed in 2011 after a fallout between the country's leaders resulted in a civil war.

Today, UNMISS has almost 15 000 military officers, more than 1 800 police and corrections personnel and 2 800 civilian staff.

About 178 000 individuals displaced by years of conflict in the world's newest country have sought refuge in UNMISS' protection of civilians sites.

These sites have not been spared attacks by rebel groups.