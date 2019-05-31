31 May 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates President Peter Mutharika On His Re-Election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated his Malawian counterpart, His Excellency Peter Mutharika, on his re-election to the position of President of the Republic of Malawi following the Tripartite Elections held on 21 May 2019.

President Ramaphosa also commended and congratulated the people of Malawi for conducting peaceful elections.

President Ramaphosa expressed his commitment to working closely with President Mutharika to enhance the good bilateral relations which exist between South Africa and Malawi, paying particular focus on the strengthening of economic cooperation.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

