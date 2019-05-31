Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inaugurates Social Partnership Council

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, inaugurated the Social Partnership Council, which represents a partnership for development between Government, Organised Labour, and Employers, at a brief ceremony at Jubilee House.

It will be recalled that on 18th April, 2019, Government signed a landmark social partnership agreement with Organised Labour, represented by the Trades Union Congress, Employers, represented by the Ghana Employers' Association, and Government, represented by the Ministries of Finance and Employment and Labour Relations.

The social partnership, which is going to be overseen by this Council, provides a platform for reaching national consensus on transformation and development issues.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Akufo-Addo noted that the Social Partnership Council "provides a mechanism for building a sense of cohesion, trust, and self-management through frank and open discussions about mutual sacrifices and contributions from all stakeholders to champion the cause of Ghana's development."

The President commend organized labour and employers for their willingness to forge a stronger partnership with Government to accelerate national development, and applauded them warmly for their sense of patriotism.

In the post-IMF era, he noted that the social partnership will be a key institutional pillar towards realizing his vision of moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid.

"After 62 years of independence, Ghana should be in a position effectively to manage her own affairs. It is unfortunate that we have had to run to the International Monetary Fund 16 times in the past to bail us out of economic mismanagement," President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued, "I am sure the entire nation agrees with me when I say there should not be a 17th time, and I am determined to do my part to see to that. This social partnership is a very important institutional mechanism to help us achieve this objective."

The President reiterated that countries that have successfully transformed their economies, and brought prosperity to their peoples, that their successes have, invariably, been anchored on a strong partnership between Government, Labour, and Employers.

"This relationship is aimed at maintaining industrial peace, promoting productivity growth, engendering national economic competitiveness, and ensuring shared prosperity. This is exactly what we seek to do in Ghana," he said.

President Akufo-Addo wished the Council the very best in their work, and looked forward to meeting with them from time to time to review their progress, and exchange ideas.