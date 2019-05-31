Sierra Leone: Court Martial to Resume Next Tuesday

Despite the mysterious and unbelievable disappearance of Captain Patrick Edwin Kamara, who is the first accused in the court martial trial, the court will continue the hearing for 2nd and 3rd accused persons, according to the Jude Advocate, Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens.

Captain Kamara reportedly disappeared last week from the military detention at Wilberforce Barracks in Freetown.

He was the Commander of the Presidential Guard Force Unit under former President Ernest Bai Koroma before the allegations were made against him.

Just after the prosecution closed their case, the defence counsel opened theirs and Captain Kamara testified for almost three weeks before he closed his case.

Meanwhile, it was for the defence to address the court on a no case submission when the Captain was reported missing at the military detention without any sign of breakage.

However, the soldier was charged alongside two others-SLAF 18165301 Warrant Officer Class one, Samuel Conteh and RSLAF 18167256 Warrant Officer Class two, Abu Bakarr Jalloh on five counts ranging from conspiracy, larceny by servant, willful neglect and ordering damage to service property, to conduct that was prejudicial to the group order and military discipline, contrary to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone Act No.34 of 1961 as amended. But they have pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The trio were alleged to have between January 1st, 2008 and 19th June, 2018, in Freetown, with intent to steal from the government of Sierra Leone, conspired together with other persons unknown to steal by unlawfully agreeing to steal 4,245 rounds of 12.7 millimeter AA rounds, 3,828 rounds of 14.5 millimeter AA rounds, 11 guns of RPG 6 rounds of 7.62/39 milimetres, 11,476 rounds of 7.62/39 milimetres gun, 14,100 rounds of 7.62/39 millimeters tracer, 6,740 rounds of 7.62/51 millimeters bird wink, 515 rounds of 9/18 millimeters, all to the value of $80,402.30 equivalent to Le 683,490,550, property of the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL).

The investigators had alleged that the men committed a civil offence contrary to Section 72 of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone Act No.34 of 9161 as amended, that is to say larceny by servant contrary to Section 17(2) (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The trial will resume Tuesday, 4 June 2019.