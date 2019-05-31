Cameroon: Management of Refugees, Returnees, Ipds - Cameroon's Hospitality Appreciated

This was at the close of deliberations marking the commemoration of the 56th edition of the African Day held at the Ministry of External Relations on May 29, 2019.

Efforts by Cameroonian authorities in the management of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) have being appreciated by African foreign missions accredited to Cameroon through the voice of the President of the African Group of the Diplomatic Corps in Yaounde who is the Ambassador of the Central Africa Republic to Cameroon, Martial Beti Marace. This was at the closing on discussions marking the commemoration of the 56th edition of the African Day celebrated at the Ministry of External Relations presided at by the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu on May 29, 2019. Celebrated under the theme, "the year of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons: towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa," stakeholders focused deliberations on the promotion of Pan-African values while encouraging the decent management of refugees and other persons in difficult situations. Minister Felix Mbayu in his statement to the press said discussions gravitated around the issues put on the table by the African Union which concerns refugees, returnees and IDPs. "We tried to break it down to present the Cameroonian situation concerning the management of these persons and the process of decentralisation and presented the work of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM). As you know, elections which are well organised are the glue putting the various components together," he explained. Felix Mbayu further stated that the Delegate General for National Security presented the figures of refugees and IDPs in the country noting that Cameroon's hospitality is one accepted to be legendary in terms of how refugees are hosted. "And I think all the Ambassadors do recognise that our records of hospitality cannot be challenged. On the issue of decentralisation, the representative of the Minister did present all the various measures which have been taken to accelerate the process," Minister Mbayu stated. The diplomat said the most important element of the Ambassadors was that they realised that a lot had be done and that the fact that some have not been informed does not mean things are not being done to address the Anglophone crisis. Ambassador Martial Beti Marace on his part appreciated efforts by the government in hosting refugees from neighbouring countries despite the internal challenges faced by the country. "Africa consists a single village. The problems of Cameroonians are ours and our problems are theirs," he said.