Cameroon: Sabade Award 2019 - Promoting Creativity in Woodworks

The nationwide campaign will select talents in carpentry, sculpture and other wood works.

Creativity in the production of furniture and other items was the order of the day on Thursday May 23, 2019 in Douala when the 2019 award to select best talent in woodworks was launched. The launching ceremony turned out to be a real show of talent as the woodworkers exhibited products to the appraisal of all. The award is open to word workers all over the ten regions of Cameroon and it has 21 categories some of which include carpentry, joinery, bamboo works, wood turning, wood carving, sculpture... The competition code name "SABADE Award" seeks to promote talents especially amongst the young woodworkers. It also seeks to promote Cameroons culture through the production of cultural items to show to the world as well as to ensure that wood workers derive livelihood from their art. While launching the competition, the Regional Delegate of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft for the Littoral, Beondo Dora Hortence Ngve Manguele urged woodworkers to apply massively and make good use of the opportunity. She said the SABADE award is in line with the promotion of the label "Made in Cameroon" which is a government policy to promote production of goods in Cameroon. She made it known that wood is the second highest good been exported from Cameroon after petrol. To her, woodworkers can live better lives if they harness their talents well. According to the president of SABADE Jean Claude Ndondgmo Tanda, being a good woodworker doesn't require any academic qualification but a talent that need to be harness for a few months and improved upon with time. Be it the mayor of Yabassi, Jacques Maboula, or Hon. Manfouo David, all joined their voices to encourage the young generation to get involved in woodwork trade for it pays. SABADE Award is in its second edition, and will select three best woodworks from each category, after which the best will be selected to win the award.