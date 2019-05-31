Cameroon: Promotion of Good Governance - Partnership to Boost Efficiency

The objective is to reduce illicit financial flow and encourage proper management of State funds.

The Supreme State Audit (CONSUPE) and the civil society organisation African Regional Centre for Community and Endogenous Development (CRADEC) have created an awareness-raising platform to keep the population informed on financial responsibility within the framework of promoting good governance. This was in course of a sensitisation workshop organised in Yaounde on May 29, 2019 and presided at by the Minister Delegate to the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit, Mbah Acha Rose. While opening the awarenessraising forum under the theme "strengthening fiscal governance for the delivery of sustainable basic services while respecting the preservation of the environment," Minister Mbah Rose said CONSUPE works with civil society organisation in promoting good governance and improving the living standards of citizens. "The Supreme State Audit is to support and work with our partners because international norms require that we should work with the civil society, parliament and press and other partners. Since they invited us to come given that we had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with them on operational mechanisms. We work with the civil society organisations that work within the same domains of the Supreme State Audit," she stated. The Minister noted that the objective of the partnership is to embark on sensitisation cam paigns on the damaging effects of poor financial management which slow down the economic progress of the country. "There are certain factors that negatively affect the socio-economic development life of the country such as illicit financial flows, absence of transparency in the execution of public investment projects and the non-respect of norms in the extractive industries. The political will of the government is to ensure and encourage the proper management of State resources and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals," she explained. On his part, the President and Board of Directors of CRADEC, Ndjigui Foud said their mission is working at ensuring the sustainable development of the country through financial transparency which according to him is the bedrock for the ti mely execution of projects. "We at our level are working and supporting the 2035 emergence vision of Cameroon, the agenda 2030 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Agenda 2063 of the African Union," he said.