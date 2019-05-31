Cameroon: 47thedition of National Day in Belgium - Cameroon's Cultural Diversity Showcased

Images of Cameroon were projected on a giant screen exposing the country's touristic potentials.

Cameroonians and friends of Cameroon in Belgium joined officials of the Cameroon's embassy in celebrating the 47th edition of the National Day. The day was celebrated in Belgium on May 25, 2019 with a garden party organised at the courtyard of the residence of Cameroon's Ambassador to Belgium and attended by over 700 guests. While welcoming guests to the celebrations, Cameroon's Ambassador to Belgium, Daniel Evina said this year's theme of the National Day was carefully chosen by the Head of State with emphasis on unity and living together within the present context where these virtues are seriously threatened especially in the North West and South West Regions of our great Fatherland. "This clearly shows that peace, unity in diversity and living together constitute cardinal values constantly preached by the Head of State, Paul Biya, the architect of our national unity and a leading peace crusader. Despite the security threats, our country has continued to follow its determination towards emergence in 2035," he stated. During the garden party, images on the touristic potentials of Cameroon, ongoing and accomplished projects were being projected on a giant screen with the Ambassador promising at the end to constantly make available verifiable and authentic information on the evolution of situations in Cameroon. The guests on their departure from the ceremony were each handed sachets of Cameroon coffee as well as the last four special editions of 'Jeune Afrique Economique' Magazines. Three of these magazines have President Paul Biya at their cover pages with information therein elaborately on an improved image of Cameroon.